Brandi demuestra con bikini que tiene mejor figura que su hermana, Miley Cyrus

La guapa hermana de Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus ha estado actualizando su cuenta de Instagram desde la Reserva Tswalu Kalahari en Sudáfrica, con fotografías donde se meustra con muy poca ropa 

por Iván Rosas

Brandi Cyrus y su hermana, Miley Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus y su hermana, Miley Cyrus

Pretoria, Sudáfrica.- Brandi Cyrus, la hermana de la cantante Miley Cyrus ha sido noticia esta semana por irse de vacaciones a Sudáfrica, pues su novio vive allí, y los dos mantienen una relación a larga distancia.

Brandi sorprendió a sus fanáticos con varias fotografías donde se le ve usar un picante bikini turquesa que presumió en su cuenta de Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

South African Summer �� >>>>>

Una publicación compartida por Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) el

La mujer de 32 años ha demostrado con diferentes imágenes que posee curvas envidiables, incluidos sus brazos tonificados, escote, vientre plano, cintura pequeña, caderas curvas y piernas delgadas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Flamingos in the back? �� @infusionbcps

Una publicación compartida por Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) el

En su Instagram tiene más de 1 millón de seguidores, los cuales esperan con ansias cada nueva publicación, pues en ellas suele mostrarse natural, con poca ropa y presumiendo sus constantes viajes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soaking up the last bit of Summer in this magical place ✨✨

Una publicación compartida por Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) el

Brandi Cyrus se desenvuelve como actriz, cantante y DJ. Comúnmente es reconocida por el éxito de su hermana y su padre Billy Ray Cyrus, pero ella no se ha quedado atrás y cosechado su propia fama.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t Call Me (Angel) ☎️

Una publicación compartida por Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feelin’ sassy this Monday �� . . // pc @rebeccaslaughter

Una publicación compartida por Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) el

IvánRosas

