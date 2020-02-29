Brandi demuestra con bikini que tiene mejor figura que su hermana, Miley Cyrus

Pretoria, Sudáfrica.- Brandi Cyrus, la hermana de la cantante Miley Cyrus ha sido noticia esta semana por irse de vacaciones a Sudáfrica, pues su novio vive allí, y los dos mantienen una relación a larga distancia.
Brandi sorprendió a sus fanáticos con varias fotografías donde se le ve usar un picante bikini turquesa que presumió en su cuenta de Instagram.
My favorite afternoon activity at @tswalu is lounging by the pool that overlooks the water hole where animals come to drink throughout the day! . . . . #tswalu #luxurysafari #wildlifeconservation #sustainabletourism #southafrica #africa #adventure #safari #kalahari #couplesretreat #bucketlist #poolwithaview // �� @rachelantigua
La mujer de 32 años ha demostrado con diferentes imágenes que posee curvas envidiables, incluidos sus brazos tonificados, escote, vientre plano, cintura pequeña, caderas curvas y piernas delgadas.
En su Instagram tiene más de 1 millón de seguidores, los cuales esperan con ansias cada nueva publicación, pues en ellas suele mostrarse natural, con poca ropa y presumiendo sus constantes viajes.
Brandi Cyrus se desenvuelve como actriz, cantante y DJ. Comúnmente es reconocida por el éxito de su hermana y su padre Billy Ray Cyrus, pero ella no se ha quedado atrás y cosechado su propia fama.
I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness... and in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it ✨
