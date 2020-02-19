"Causa mucho dolor": Camila Cabello en emotivo mensaje, abre su corazón y revela padecer terrible enfermedad mental

Estados Unidos.- La famosa cantante y actriz, Camila Cabello, en un emotivo video compartido en sus historias de Instagram, le abrió su corazón a sus millones de seguidores y reveló que padece de una terrible enfermedad mental que le causa "mucho dolor", por lo que se alejó y meditó creando una motivadora frase.

Cabello comenzó el mensaje saludando a todos explicando que desde ese momento había decidido el ser más abierta con sus fans y seguidores, mostrando más de su vida y sus sentimientos, siendo honesta con ella y con el público.

Tras esto comenzó con un emotivo mensaje en el que habla de la terrible enfermedad mental que padece, ansiedad, la cual la ha llevado a sufrir mucho dolor emocional y físico, especialmente los últimos meses.

Sufrí tanta ansiedad que no tuve más remedio que cambiar, buscar diferentes herramientas que me pudieran ayudar, porque me estaba causando mucho dolor, especialmente en los últimos meses, he trabajado muy duro en esto y estoy experimentando mucho crecimiento, lo que significa, para cualquiera que esté luchando, ¡que el crecimiento y el cambio son completamente posibles!", expresó Camila.

Cabe mencionar que por varias semanas la artista se alejó de redes sociales y regresó con un mensaje en el que explicaba que ella "necesitaba alejarme" de todo pues atravesaba un momento difícil y de aceleración que debía frenar.

Por ello compartió que durante ese tiempo "de reflexión y meditación" ella creó una frase con la que se calma cuando entra en una ataque de ansiedad y que para evitar sentirlos los repite al menos una vez al día durante 10 minutos.

Qué seas feliz, qué seas fuerte, qué sientas que perteneces, que estás libre de sufrimiento, qué conozcas la paz", se repite Camila.

La creadora de My Oh My exhortó a sus fans a que se dijeran esas palabras así mismos al igual que ella cada día por 10 minutos y también se las dedicaran a las personas que aman y odian pues todos necesitan y desean amor y amabilidad.

Todos, incluso las personas que más te cabrean, están desesperadas y con necesidad de amor y amabilidad, espero que pruebes esta práctica hoy durante 10 minutos, yo respiro y me imagino a alguien que amo, a mí, a alguien con quien no soy tan cercano o me cae mal, luego a todos los humanos y animales del planeta y digo estas frases".