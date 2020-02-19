"Causa mucho dolor": Camila Cabello en emotivo mensaje, abre su corazón y revela padecer terrible enfermedad mental

Estados Unidos.- La famosa cantante y actriz, Camila Cabello, en un emotivo video compartido en sus historias de Instagram, le abrió su corazón a sus millones de seguidores y reveló que padece de una terrible enfermedad mental que le causa "mucho dolor", por lo que se alejó y meditó creando una motivadora frase.
Cabello comenzó el mensaje saludando a todos explicando que desde ese momento había decidido el ser más abierta con sus fans y seguidores, mostrando más de su vida y sus sentimientos, siendo honesta con ella y con el público.
Tras esto comenzó con un emotivo mensaje en el que habla de la terrible enfermedad mental que padece, ansiedad, la cual la ha llevado a sufrir mucho dolor emocional y físico, especialmente los últimos meses.
Sufrí tanta ansiedad que no tuve más remedio que cambiar, buscar diferentes herramientas que me pudieran ayudar, porque me estaba causando mucho dolor, especialmente en los últimos meses, he trabajado muy duro en esto y estoy experimentando mucho crecimiento, lo que significa, para cualquiera que esté luchando, ¡que el crecimiento y el cambio son completamente posibles!", expresó Camila.
Cabe mencionar que por varias semanas la artista se alejó de redes sociales y regresó con un mensaje en el que explicaba que ella "necesitaba alejarme" de todo pues atravesaba un momento difícil y de aceleración que debía frenar.
Por ello compartió que durante ese tiempo "de reflexión y meditación" ella creó una frase con la que se calma cuando entra en una ataque de ansiedad y que para evitar sentirlos los repite al menos una vez al día durante 10 minutos.
Qué seas feliz, qué seas fuerte, qué sientas que perteneces, que estás libre de sufrimiento, qué conozcas la paz", se repite Camila.
La creadora de My Oh My exhortó a sus fans a que se dijeran esas palabras así mismos al igual que ella cada día por 10 minutos y también se las dedicaran a las personas que aman y odian pues todos necesitan y desean amor y amabilidad.
Todos, incluso las personas que más te cabrean, están desesperadas y con necesidad de amor y amabilidad, espero que pruebes esta práctica hoy durante 10 minutos, yo respiro y me imagino a alguien que amo, a mí, a alguien con quien no soy tan cercano o me cae mal, luego a todos los humanos y animales del planeta y digo estas frases".
all of us go through the same things and are trying to figure it out - none of us are exempt from stress, anxiety, sadness, pain, and countless other internal struggles, whether it’s moments of it, or longer than just moments - for me, i suffered from anxiety so much that I had no choice but to change, to look for different tools that could help me, because it was bringing me so much pain- the last few months especially, I’ve worked so hard on this and am experiencing so much growth - which means, to anybody struggling, that growth and change is completely possible ! But today I just want to share this loving kindness meditation that is my favorite thing I’ve learned so far- because it’s easy to forget in our own struggles (I’ve been guilty of this and that’s why I love this particular practice so much) that everybody around us, and on this planet is fighting their own battle, and is feeling their own pain - some at a way more excruciating level than others, and therefore, EVERYBODY, even the people that most piss you off, are in DESPERATE need of love and kindness - I hope you try this practice today : for 10 minutes I breathe and picture somebody I love and say these phrases, I picture them happy and smiling as if it’s the best day of their lives, I picture them sad and wish them with all my heart that they be free from it - then I picture myself and say them about myself, then someone I’m not as close to (or someone you don’t get along with so much), and then I picture all the humans on the planet, and then all animals and living beings too- it really makes me feel connected and not alone , because the truth is - we never are, we’re all in it together . ❤️
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @camila_cabello
Comentarios