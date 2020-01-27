Espectáculos

El 'chantaje' que alistaría la corona británica para acorralar a Meghan y Harry y hacer que extrañen su vida de lujos

La corona británica estaría preparando un plan para hacer que Meghan Markle y Harry se arrepientan de haber renunciado a sus deberes reales

por Redacción Tribuna

El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se mostraron muy seguros con su decisión de retirarse de la realeza

Reino Unido.- A pesar de que el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se mostraron muy seguros con su decisión de retirarse de la realeza, tal parece que podrían verse acorralados para regresar a Inglaterra.

De acuerdo a diversos medios, la corona inglesa está ejecutando un método de contingencia para el regreso de los duques de Sussex al Reino Unido.

Y es que luego de revelarseque la pareja ha sido asediada por los paparazzi, además de enfrenar algunos problemas con la gente de Canadá, se rumora que el Príncipe William y su padre, el Príncipe Carlos, están de tras de un plan para que Harry y Meghan extrañen su vida llena de lujos. 

Finalmente, también se ha comentado que por ahora el Príncipe William y Príncipe Carlos solo esta ejecutando esta medida con el objetivo de que Harry y Meghan regresen a casa, pero sin realizar sus funciones como parte de la familia real.

Este sábado 25 de enero, la  Reina Isabel II otorgó un nuevo título a su nieto, el Príncipe William. La monarca lo nombró el nuevo Lord Alto Comisionado a la Asamblea General de la Iglesia de Escocia. 
 
En esa posición, William se convertirá en el representante personal de la reina británica para la Iglesia de Escocia. Hará varias visitas oficiales y deberes ceremoniales.
 
La pareja anunció el pasado 8 de enero que se apartarían de la familia real para tener una vida más tranquila alejada de los deberes reales. 

La reina y su familia, incluyendo William, Harry y el Príncipe Carlos, armaron un acuerdo para dejar claras las condiciones de Harry y Meghan para dejar de ser parte de la corona.

