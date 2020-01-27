El 'chantaje' que alistaría la corona británica para acorralar a Meghan y Harry y hacer que extrañen su vida de lujos

Reino Unido.- A pesar de que el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle se mostraron muy seguros con su decisión de retirarse de la realeza, tal parece que podrían verse acorralados para regresar a Inglaterra.
De acuerdo a diversos medios, la corona inglesa está ejecutando un método de contingencia para el regreso de los duques de Sussex al Reino Unido.
Y es que luego de revelarseque la pareja ha sido asediada por los paparazzi, además de enfrenar algunos problemas con la gente de Canadá, se rumora que el Príncipe William y su padre, el Príncipe Carlos, están de tras de un plan para que Harry y Meghan extrañen su vida llena de lujos.
Finalmente, también se ha comentado que por ahora el Príncipe William y Príncipe Carlos solo esta ejecutando esta medida con el objetivo de que Harry y Meghan regresen a casa, pero sin realizar sus funciones como parte de la familia real.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
La reina y su familia, incluyendo William, Harry y el Príncipe Carlos, armaron un acuerdo para dejar claras las condiciones de Harry y Meghan para dejar de ser parte de la corona.
Esta nota incluye información de: Agencia México
