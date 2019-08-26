"Era adicta a la fama": Kim Kardashian revela detalles de su vida en la revista Vogue

Estados Unidos.- La celebridad estadounidense, Kim Kardashian, hizo fuertes declaraciones en una entrevista para la revista Vogue Arabia.
En su cuenta de Instagram, la empresaria comunicó que sería la edición de septiembre con tres portadas y era la primera vez que aparecía en dicha revista, además su esposo Kanye West le hizo una entrevista.
En las páginas de Vogue, Kim declaró que la fama puede ser muy adictiva y que ella estaba obsesionada con está.
Estoy de acuerdo en que la fama puede ser adictiva y me llevó mucho tiempo reconocer cuán perdido puede llegar a ser cuando se concentra demasiado en él".
Antes estaba obsesionada con la fama, cómo vergonzosamente obsesionada, pero mi enfoque ha cambiado”. Informó la mamá de North.
Además informó que no se arrepentía de sus momentos más oscuros, ya que ha ayudado a otras personas, con su historia.
Incluso en mis tiempos más oscuros, no me arrepiento de haber estado allí para que el mundo lo vea. La gente ha compartido conmigo a lo largo de los años cuánto les ha ayudado a sentirse menos solos cuando se enfrentan a su propia adversidad”, expresó la socialyte.
Por su parte, mencionó que nunca había sentido la responsabilidad de ser un ejemplo de persona, hasta que tuvo a sus hijos.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram@kimkardashian
