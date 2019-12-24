FOTOS: Estos son los mejores árboles de Navidad alrededor del mundo
Los diferentes países alrededor del mundo impresionaron a sus habitantes y turistas con sus increíbles árboles de Navidad
Ciudad de México.- Dentro de las grandes urbes alrededor del mundo ya lucen árboles navideños con llamativos diseños, los cuales llaman la atención de los habitantes y turistas.
Cada país tiene su toque característico y diseño único para decorar estos tradicionales adornos que iluminan esta época decembrina.
Naciones como Estados Unidos, Canadá, Taiwán y Francia esperan ansiosos celebrar esta Noche Buena, así como la llegada de la Navidad.
Toronto, Canadá.
The magic of christmas ��✨ #cristmasmarket #tcm19 #distilleryTo #distillerydistrict #christmasmarkettoronto #christmasmarket2019 #distillerydistrict #noel #christmas #christmastime #nöel #lamagiedenoel #winterdays #toronto #canada #photography #photo #cozy #colddays #instagood #winteriscoming #winterfashion #winterishere #cozyday #happyday #landscape #torontolights #toronto #canada #torontophotographers #openyourcuriosity #blogto #toronto
Buenos Aires, Argentina.
��B R I L L A �� ______________________________ Nikon D750 / 24-70mm 5 �� Revelado y procesado en LR y PS _________________________________ #FormosaHermosa #Argentina #tripinargentina #argentinasalvaje #amazing_longexpo #argentinasalvaje #tripinargentina #skysplendor #skysplendor #skyperfection #exceptinal_pictures #traveling #sunset #sunset_lovers #splendid_reflections #worlds_beautiful_photos #sunset_madness #sunset_lovee #amazing #amazing_shots #nikonargentina #paisajesargentinos #travel #christmas #navidad
Taipei, Taiwán.
-------------- "統一時代百貨耶誕城". ----------------- Camera: (Canon 5D Mark III) Lens: ( Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM ) ----------------- ��EXIF: Focal Length : 11mm Aperture : F6.3 Shutter speed: 2S Iso: 100. -----------------. #Christmas#台北景點#台北#Taipie#Taiwan #台灣 #travel #風景 #landscape #Photo #beautiful #amazing #taiwan_dream #台灣景點 #Taiwan1 #iTaiwan #LoveTaiwan #TaiwanPhoto #viewtaiwan #amazingtaiwan#iseetaiwan#discover_taiwan#taipeitravel#bpintaiwan#taiwan_dream#ig_taiwan #igtaiwan#taiwantravel#taiwantrip#taiwan1#canon_taiwan
Parque Washington, Nueva York
It’s beginning to look a lot like...�� . . . . . #nyc #newyork_instagram #nycityworld #travelnyc #nybucketlist #newyorkcity #newyork_ig #picturesofnewyork #unlimitednewyork #visitnyc #newyorkgram #topnewyorkphoto #mytinyatlas #citygrammers #streetgrammers #bealpha #sonyalpha #beautifuldestinations #tlpicks #postcardplaces #hello_worldpics #killerselects #iamatraveler #theprettycities #voyaged
Plaza Roja, Rusia
Galerías Lafayette, Francia .
Paris has some of the most beautiful Christmas decorations I’ve ever seen �� I think it’s one of my favourite locations for festive decor �� higher than London �� do you have a favourite city/place for their decorations? ✨ Galeries Lafayette is an iconic Paris location all year round but they truly outdo themselves at Christmas �� this year’s design is the Christmas Beehive - how epic does it look? ✨ SAVE THIS POST for some of the most spectacular locations for Christmas decorations in Paris: • Galeries Lafayette Haussmann • Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche • Le Village Royal • Galerie Vivienne • Place Vendôme • Jardin des Tuileries • Louis Vuitton façade near Place Vendôme • Dior façade on Avenue Montaigne (under renovation but will be back in 2021!) ✨ I think Galeries Lafayette has to be one of my favourite though! Plus there’s a free ice rink on the rooftop terrace which is pretty epic �� ⛸ ✨ Have you seen any beautiful decorations this year so far? ✨ #TFGinParis #parisjetaime #galerieslafayette #christmastime�� #christmasdecoration #parisjetadore
Taormina, Italia.
Esta nota incluye información de: El Heraldo de México
Comentarios