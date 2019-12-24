Mundo

FOTOS: Estos son los mejores árboles de Navidad alrededor del mundo

Los diferentes países alrededor del mundo impresionaron a sus habitantes y turistas con sus increíbles árboles de Navidad

por Gerardo Monarrez

Árboles de Navidad alrededor del mundo(Revista Quién)

Árboles de Navidad alrededor del mundo | Revista Quién

Ciudad de México.- Dentro de las grandes urbes alrededor del mundo ya lucen árboles navideños con llamativos diseños, los cuales llaman la atención de los habitantes y turistas.

Cada país tiene su toque característico y diseño único para decorar estos tradicionales adornos que iluminan esta época decembrina.

Naciones como Estados Unidos, Canadá, Taiwán y Francia esperan ansiosos celebrar esta Noche Buena, así como la llegada de la Navidad.

1

Toronto, Canadá.

2

Buenos Aires, Argentina.

3

Taipei, Taiwán.

4

Parque Washington, Nueva York

5

Plaza Roja, Rusia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#iberrusia les acompaña en este 2020 a #Rusia

Una publicación compartida de IberRusia (@iberrusiatravel) el

6

Galerías Lafayette, Francia .

7

Taormina, Italia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Tony (@tonypappalardo92) el

Esta nota incluye información de: El Heraldo de México

Temas

Comentarios