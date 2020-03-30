María, hija de Benny Ibarra, luce cuerpazo en bikini e impacta a Instagram

Ciudad de México.- El cantante Benny Ibarra y la modelo Celina del Villar formaron una gran familia, la cual se ha construido a lo largo de 30 años y fruto de ello nacieron sus dos hijos: María y Mateo, quienes son los dos pilares más importantes de la familia.
De esta manera, María Ibarra ha causado gran revuelo en redes sociales después de publicar varias imágenes en las que se deja ver en bikini, luciendo su delgado, pero bien cuidado cuerpo.
La hermana mayor no solo es una mujer preciosa, sino muy llamativa, por lo que se ha ido abriendo campo en el mundo del modelaje siguiendo los pasos de su madre.
La joven de 21 años estudió arte en Boston, dentro de la misma escuela en la que años atrás su padre estudiara música. Además, es corredora y maratonista, lo que le ha ayudado a conservar una figura envidiable.
La cuenta de Instagram de María Ibarra ha ganado gran fama, donde con cada publicación recibe cientos halagos de sus seguidores, quienes le dejan ver lo “guapa” que luce.
I began the decade with a new haircut, a tan, a positive attitude, a whole new wave of confidence, crazy memories and a lot of great new friends. I’m looking forward to lots of work, a lot of crazy adventures, meeting new people and having more fun than ever. I hope everybody has an amazing year, and I hope we can all be able to enjoy our lives regardless of what’s happening in the world. Let’s stay woke, informed and active in every way we can, but also let’s not get personally affected by all the negativity that’s floating around lately. Let’s ENJOY this year and the ones to come and make the most out of them like never before. Let’s stop complaining about things we can’t change and start working on the ones we can. Let’s be nice to everybody even if we are having a bad day. Lets hug and kiss our loved ones more often. Let’s stay positive and optimistic, the world and the universe need this more than ever in order to start healing again. I wish you all lots of peace and lots of love ����
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @mariaibarradv
