María, hija de Benny Ibarra, luce cuerpazo en bikini e impacta a Instagram

Con tan solo 21 años, María Ibarra, hija de exTimbiriche Benny Ibarra, está despegando en su carrera como modelo, además de haberse convertido en toda una ‘influencer’ de Instagram

por Iván Rosas

El cantante Benny Ibarra y su hija María Ibarra

El cantante Benny Ibarra y su hija María Ibarra Fuente: Instagram

Ciudad de México.- El cantante Benny Ibarra y la modelo Celina del Villar formaron una gran familia, la cual se ha construido a lo largo de 30 años y fruto de ello nacieron sus dos hijos: María y Mateo, quienes son los dos pilares más importantes de la familia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

De esta manera, María Ibarra ha causado gran revuelo en redes sociales después de publicar varias imágenes en las que se deja ver en bikini, luciendo su delgado, pero bien cuidado cuerpo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La hermana mayor no solo es una mujer preciosa, sino muy llamativa, por lo que se ha ido abriendo campo en el mundo del modelaje siguiendo los pasos de su madre.

La joven de 21 años estudió arte en Boston, dentro de la misma escuela en la que años atrás su padre estudiara música. Además, es corredora y maratonista, lo que le ha ayudado a conservar una figura envidiable.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La cuenta de Instagram de María Ibarra ha ganado gran fama, donde con cada publicación recibe cientos halagos de sus seguidores, quienes le dejan ver lo “guapa” que luce.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @mariaibarradv

