"Siempre serás el amor de mi vida": Blake Bivens se despide de su familia asesinada por su cuñado en una fuerte y emotiva carta

Estados Unidos.- El pitcher de la liga menor de beisbol, Blake Bivens escribió una publicación en Instagram para su suegra, su hijo y su esposa quienes fueron asesinados en su casa en Virginia en la semana.

Hace dos días mi corazón se convirtió en cenizas. Mi vida ha sido destruida. El dolor de mi familia y los sentimientos no tiene palabras para describirse”, escribió el deportista.

No me imagino un futuro sin ellos”, continuó el mensaje de Blake.

Bivens regresó a Virginia después del viaje por una semana con su manager, Morgan Ensberg, cuando se enteraron de las noticias

El atleta que es parte de los Tampa Bay Rays, tuvo que cancelar su gira por el triple homicidio, en manos de su cuñado de 19 años, Matthew Bernard.

Las autoridades el martes descubrieron los cuerpos de Joan Denise Jefferson Bernard, de 62 años, Emily Bivens de 25 y Micah Bivens, de 14 meses en su residencia en Keeling.

Bernard fue arrestado el mismo día, tras horas de ser buscado. Fue puesto en custodia por los policías en un estacionamiento de una iglesia mientras corría desnudo.

El beisbolista les escribió unas fuertes palabras:

Emily, mi corazón, fuiste la mejor esposa del mundo. Me convertiste en el hombre que soy ahora, me amaste con todos mis defectos, me diste un hermoso hijo quien completó nuestra familia”.