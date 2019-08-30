"Siempre serás el amor de mi vida": Blake Bivens se despide de su familia asesinada por su cuñado en una fuerte y emotiva carta

Estados Unidos.- El pitcher de la liga menor de beisbol, Blake Bivens escribió una publicación en Instagram para su suegra, su hijo y su esposa quienes fueron asesinados en su casa en Virginia en la semana.
Hace dos días mi corazón se convirtió en cenizas. Mi vida ha sido destruida. El dolor de mi familia y los sentimientos no tiene palabras para describirse”, escribió el deportista.
No me imagino un futuro sin ellos”, continuó el mensaje de Blake.
Bivens regresó a Virginia después del viaje por una semana con su manager, Morgan Ensberg, cuando se enteraron de las noticias
El atleta que es parte de los Tampa Bay Rays, tuvo que cancelar su gira por el triple homicidio, en manos de su cuñado de 19 años, Matthew Bernard.
Las autoridades el martes descubrieron los cuerpos de Joan Denise Jefferson Bernard, de 62 años, Emily Bivens de 25 y Micah Bivens, de 14 meses en su residencia en Keeling.
Bernard fue arrestado el mismo día, tras horas de ser buscado. Fue puesto en custodia por los policías en un estacionamiento de una iglesia mientras corría desnudo.
El beisbolista les escribió unas fuertes palabras:
Emily, mi corazón, fuiste la mejor esposa del mundo. Me convertiste en el hombre que soy ahora, me amaste con todos mis defectos, me diste un hermoso hijo quien completó nuestra familia”.
Tu amor y tu bondad me cambiaron”.
Después se dirigió a su hijo, quien señaló que ya estaba con sus abuelos:
No puedo respirar sin ti aquí. Finalmente entendí lo que es el amor cuando naciste, hubiera hecho cualquier cosa por ti. Cambiaste mi vida, me diste una razón más para vivir. Volveremos a estar juntos en el cielo. Fuiste demasiado maravilloso en este mundo”, escribió.
A su suegra se dirigió con más palabras:
Amaste a tu familia como nunca lo había visto. Hiciste a la más grandiosa mujer en el mundo. Estoy feliz de que están juntas, Fuiste la mejor abuela y jamás te olvidaré”, señaló el atleta.
Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them. Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine. My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend. Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you. Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather. We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win! Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief. Thank you to all my family and friends who have reached out to me during this time of sorrow. Thank you @raysbaseball @biscuitbaseball for your support through everything. I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.
Una corte aún no ha establecido la audiencia para su cuñado quien fue puesto a disposición de las autoridades tras el asesinato. La Policía dijo que aún no se sabe el motivo que llevó a Bernard a asesinar a su madre, hermana y su sobrino.
No estoy seguro que sigue para mi, pero lo que sí sé es que Dios tiene un plan que aún no conozco”, finalizó Blake Bivens.
Esta nota incluye información de: Daily News
