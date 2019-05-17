"Tú ya eres una persona con éxito", por Gutemberg Dos Santos

Ciudad de México.- Gutemberg Dos Santos es un empresario, brasileño-estadounidense, promotor del uso de la tecnología Blockchain y la cripto economía. Gutemberg Dos Santos es una personas con mucha experiencia en el mundo empresarial y en el área del life coach por lo que a continuación nos ofrece una versión sobre el éxito a partir de su experiencia.



No te puedo hablar de cuál es el secreto del éxito o cuál es el camino hacia el éxito, porque estoy totalmente convencido que cada quien tiene su propia fórmula para conseguirlo.



A final, el éxito cada quien lo percibe de manera distinta, puede que tu ya seas una persona exitosa porque conseguiste el trabajo que tanto anhelabas, y que muchos quisieran tenerlo. Ya eres exitoso porque lograste formar una familia, porque finalizaste tus estudios, porque te mantienes saludable; ya eres exitoso porque descubriste a tiempo tus errores y seguiste adelante. Pero a veces no nos damos cuenta, que cada logro que tenemos en la vida, experimentamos el éxito.



En este momento puedo hablarte de algunas acciones que me han ayudado a formular mi propia versión de “éxito”.



Plantear objetivos claros. Cuando delimito mi meta, tengo más probabilidades de conseguir lo que deseo. Al tener bien definido mi objetivo veo con claridad hacia dónde tengo que ir, sin importar las piedras o distracciones que se me presenten en el transcurso del camino.

Rodearme de personas con metas afines. Mi mejor escuela en la vida ha sido la convivencia con personas que piensan en grande y no tienen miedo a atreverse a hacer cosas distintas. Escucho diferentes puntos de vista con respecto a lo que me interesa lo cual me permite construir y enriquecer más mis proyectos.



Salir de mi zona de confort. Cuántas veces hemos dejado ir una oportunidad por temor de salir de nuestra zona de confort, simplemente porque si nos atrevemos a hacerlo podemos perder el control de la vida a la que nos hemos acostumbrado, y no nos detenemos a pensar que podemos obtener cosas y experiencias aún mejores. Los riesgos que he tomado son el ingrediente clave que le han dado un valor agregado a mi vida. En la actualidad las personas que se arriesgan no solo ganan oportunidades, sino también son las personas que nunca se arrepienten de sus decisiones y no se martirizan cuestionando ¿por qué no lo hice?



Viajar constantemente. Si tienes la posibilidad hazlo. Tengo la convicción de que sólo las plantas pueden crecer en un mismo lugar, siempre y cuando el clima y el riego constante les favorezca. Pero nosotros somos seres vivos que nos podemos adaptar a cualquier clima y circunstancia por naturaleza. Para poder crecer necesito moverme en distintos ámbitos, la mayoría de las personas se acostumbran a ser muy territoriales, pero eso, limita nuestra visión del mundo.



Disfrutar del trayecto y no solo buscar resultados. Cuando emprendo algo nuevo lo hago con toda la emoción y adrenalina, como si estuviera a punto de subirme a una montaña rusa. Sé que voy a experimentar subidas y bajadas cargadas de emociones, pero al final sé que llegaré a mi meta. El verdadero éxito se alcanza cuando disfruto del recorrido para llegar a él. No puedo decir que tengo éxito si siempre estoy estresado y preocupado por atender un listado de compromisos. Es por ello que me mantengo optimista para hacer mis tareas a diario, me esfuerzo y soy constante cada día para no perder de vista mis objetivos, pues por el simple hecho de ser una persona optimista, soy una persona con éxito.



"You are already a successful person", by Gutemberg Dos Santos

Gutemberg Dos Santos is a Brazilian-American entrepreneur, promoter of the use of Blockchain technology and the crypto economy. Gutemberg Dos Santos is a person with a lot of experience in the business world and in the area of life coach, so he offers us a version of success based on his experience.

I cannot tell you what the secret of success is or what the road to success is, because I am totally convinced that everyone has their own formula to achieve it.



In the end, everyone perceives success in a different way, you may already be a successful person because you got the job that you longed for, and that many would like to have it. You are already successful because you managed to start a family, because you finished your studies, because you stay healthy; you are already successful because you discovered your mistakes on time and you went ahead. But sometimes we do not realize, that every achievement we have in life, we experience success. At this moment I can tell you about some actions that have helped me formulate my own version of "success".

Planning clear objectives. When I define my goal, I am more likely to get what I want. By having my objective well defined, I clearly see where I need to go, regardless of the obstacles or distractions that come my way along the way.

Surrounding with people with similar goals. My best school in life has been coexistence with people who think big and are not afraid to dare to do different things. I listen to different points of view regarding what interests me, which allows me to build and enrich my projects more.



Getting out of the comfort zone. How many times have we let go an opportunity for fear of leaving our comfort zone, simple, if we dare to do so we can lose control of the life to which we have become accustomed, and we do not stop to think that we can obtain things and experiences even better. The risks I have taken are the key ingredient that has added value to my life. Nowadays, people who risk not only gain opportunities, but also people who never regret their decisions and do not martyr themselves by questioning why I did not do it?

Travelling constantly. If you have the possibility, do it. I am convinced that only plants can grow in the same place, as long as the climate and constant watering favor them. But we are living beings that we can adapt to any climate and circumstance by nature. In order to grow I need to move in different areas, most people get used to being very territorial, but that limits our view of the world.



Enjoying the journey and not only looking for results. When I start something new I do it with all the excitement and adrenaline, as if I was about to get on a roller coaster. I know that I will experience ups and downs full of emotions, but in the end I know that I will reach my goal. Real success is achieved when I enjoy the journey to reach it. I cannot say that I am successful if I am always stressed and worried about attending a list of commitments. That is why I remain optimistic to do my daily tasks, I strive and I am constant every day so as not to lose sight of my goals, because for the simple fact of being an optimistic person, I am a successful person.

For more information visit: www.gutembergdossantos.com