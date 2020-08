¿Adiós TikTok? Instagram no se queda atrás y lanza nueva función para competir por los usuarios

View this post on Instagram

ud83cudf89Introducing Reels ud83cudf89 A new way to create short entertaining videos, reach new audiences and be part of cultural moments on Instagram. u2728 With Reels, you can record and edit multi-clip videos with music, effects, and new creative tools. Share reels with friends on Feed or with the larger Instagram community in Explore. Reels is rolling out today to more than 50 countries around the world. ud83cudf0e Stay tuned to @creators all week long to hear tips u0026amp; tricks on how to create ud83dudd25 Reels. Featured creators: @cyrilschr, @ghettotwins__ @morimura, @oskar.artem, @artusweichert @jenybsg, @leethe4th, @sarahgama_, @gabriellasaraivah, @pablotoneti, @briann @luara, @gabby.morr, @parkerkithill, @justin.prince, @iamkandireign and @leaelui