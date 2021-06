¡Orgullo! Google adapta en Maps esta novedosa función para la comunidad LGBT

#Pride is a symbol of community, equality, inclusivity, and progress.



This month, we'll share how you can find safe spaces on Google Maps and celebrate LGBTQ friendly places near you uD83CuDFF3??uD83CuDF08 uD83CuDFF3???? ? https://t.co/GUH7mMWdwj pic.twitter.com/AfxhOQ6JYX