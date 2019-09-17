¿iPhone o Android? Estos mapas revelan las preferencias de mexicanos
Un usuario develó con una serie de mapas satélitales, las preferencias de los mexicanos entre iPhone y Android; Obregón y Hermosillo figuran en la lista
Ciudad de México.- En un nuevo estudio sobre las preferencias de los usuarios entre los sistemas iOS y Android, un joven de Virgina, quien se dedica a compartir imágenes satelitales de este tipo de investigaciones, expuso un mapas de algunas ciudades de México.
El usuario de Twitter llamado Sasha Trubetskoy un mapa actualizado con información reciente y con la ayuda de la geolocalización, expone los usuarios de iPhones y teléfonos Android de Ciudad Obregón.
Como muchos han señalado, la ciudad está en una cuadrícula perfecta. Esto no parece evitar la aparición de un "barrio favorito" en el norte, cerca de la universidad”.
Ciudad Obregón ����— Sasha Trubetskoy (@sasha_trub) September 17, 2019
�� = iPhone
�� = Android
As many have pointed out, the city is on a perfect grid. This doesn't seem to prevent the emergence of a "favored quarter" in the north, near the university.#iPhoneVsAndroidMaps pic.twitter.com/DlfxMfkuZN
Además de Ciudad Obregón, existen mapas de Hermosillo, Toluca, Colima, Culiacán, Puebla, Guadalajara, entre otros.
Culiacán ����— Sasha Trubetskoy (@sasha_trub) September 16, 2019
�� = iPhone
�� = Android
Home of the Sinaloa cartel & a disproportionate number of Miss Mexico winners#iPhoneVsAndroidMaps pic.twitter.com/DBMMh0BOgd
Toluca ����— Sasha Trubetskoy (@sasha_trub) September 15, 2019
�� = iPhone
�� = Android
Seems like a slight red area in the southeast, but overall not a lot of iOS devices...#iPhoneVsAndroidMaps pic.twitter.com/4S2xY7bjMa
Colima City ����— Sasha Trubetskoy (@sasha_trub) September 14, 2019
�� = iPhone
�� = Android
Wonder what's going on in Altozano...#iPhoneVsAndroidMaps pic.twitter.com/Z50TO4zRpr
Hermosillo ����— Sasha Trubetskoy (@sasha_trub) September 13, 2019
�� = iPhone
�� = Android
Very interesting iPhone pattern here. Lots of growth in this city recently, from what I understand#iPhoneVsAndroidMaps pic.twitter.com/ninbrF1lAq
Puebla ����— Sasha Trubetskoy (@sasha_trub) September 13, 2019
�� = iPhone
�� = Android
I think this is the first big Mexican city without a super well-defined iPhone area... Can anyone explain why?
(West side does look redder though)#iPhoneVsAndroidMaps pic.twitter.com/FNw2EMfswz
The big CDMX map of iPhone vs. Android is here!! The pattern confirms what we already knew ��— Sasha Trubetskoy (@sasha_trub) September 13, 2019
Please consider buying the hi-res file, it's only $5! With your support I can dedicate even more time to making awesome maps ��https://t.co/JqiqJhWHqj #iPhoneVsAndroidMaps pic.twitter.com/tOi8WpQCZz
