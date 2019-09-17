Ciencia y Tecnología

¿iPhone o Android? Estos mapas revelan las preferencias de mexicanos

Un usuario develó con una serie de mapas satélitales, las preferencias de los mexicanos entre iPhone y Android; Obregón y Hermosillo figuran en la lista

por Redacción Tribuna

La batalla por la preferencia de los mexicanos entre iPhones y Androids fue develada por un usuario deTwitter(Internet)

Ciudad de México.- En un nuevo estudio sobre las preferencias de los usuarios entre los sistemas iOS y Android, un joven de Virgina, quien se dedica a compartir imágenes satelitales de este tipo de investigaciones, expuso un mapas de algunas ciudades de México.

El usuario de Twitter llamado Sasha Trubetskoy un mapa actualizado con información reciente y con la ayuda de la geolocalización, expone los usuarios de iPhones y teléfonos Android de Ciudad Obregón.

Como muchos han señalado, la ciudad está en una cuadrícula perfecta. Esto no parece evitar la aparición de un "barrio favorito" en el norte, cerca de la universidad”.

 

 Además de Ciudad Obregón, existen mapas de Hermosillo, Toluca, Colima, Culiacán, Puebla, Guadalajara, entre otros.

 

