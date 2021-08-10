Which American Sports Stars Could Do Well on the Soccer Pitch?

Ciudad de México.- While soccer might not be one of the sports that Americans follow like they do with football or baseball, there is no denying that it is a great game with massive appeal. In fact, it is not unfair to say that many of the great sports stars of the USA could also do well if they were to make the transfer to the soccer pitch. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Justin Verlander

Verlander is a bit on the bulky side for a soccer star, but there is no doubt that this would only help him out in a position in defense or even in goals. The Detroit Tigers pitcher has amazing aim, and this would no doubt help him to not just collect goals but also to really lob the ball up the field and back towards their teammates.

While we might be more used to seeing Verlander helping his team to throw odds at sites like sidelines.io in their favor, he could certainly make an impact on the football field if he fancied a career change.

LeBron James

He is a little bit more built than we typically see in soccer, but that could mean that James would make an exceptional goalkeeper or midfielder. He has a phenomenal amount of athleticism and this would make him into a versatile player who could move around the field with ease.

The basketball star is no stranger to the soccer pitch. He has been a part- owner of English Premier League team Liverpool F.C. since 2011, and even has a 2% stake in the club. He has made further investments in the Fenway Sports Group since then, and it would be fantastic to see him make an appearance at Anfield at some point.

Troy Polamalu

The former Steelers player frequently made a name for himself by throwing himself through the air in search of a catch. Anyone who knows anything about soccer knows that you can’t grab the ball out of the air unless you are a goalkeeper, but this might be the perfect position for Polamalu for this reason.

Watch a soccer match and it is not uncommon to see players hurl themselves towards the ball to try to catch it with their head or chest. It is not unusual to see a real scrum around the goal, and this could be an area that we see Polamalu really thrive in.

We might be more used to seeing American sports stars come from the basketball court or football field, but a surprising number of them could also do exceptionally well on the soccer pitch. It just goes to show the athleticism of American sports stars! Could we ever see them come together to play a game of soccer? It might be incredibly entertaining, but unfortunately it might be little more than a fantasy! It would be fantastic to see how the above American sports stars would manage if they ever played a game of soccer!