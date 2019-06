Aficionado en Londres muestra un espectacular tatuaje de Babe Ruth

Just met this diehard Yankees fan and his son. Are they from the Bronx? No. Rye? No. Park Slope? No. Red Bank? No.



They’re from The Netherlands. Told me that for 35+ years he’s played pickup games with others there. Has always loved the sport. Babe Ruth/Didi Gregorius his faves. pic.twitter.com/nQhufJN7J2