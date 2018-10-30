Deportes

Boxeador sueco luce irreconocible tras recibir tremendo golpe en el ojo

Al peleador escandinavo no se le permitió salir al octavo round al ver la dimensión del hematoma que sufrió en el ojo

por Aly Valenzuela Ávila

Anthony Yigit, boxeador sueco(Internet)

Anthony Yigit, boxeador sueco | Internet

Nuevo Orleans, EU.- Tras la pelea de box entre Anthony Yigit e Ivan Baranchyk, el pasado sábado 27 de octubre en la arena Lakefront en Nuevo Orleans, Yigit salio muy mal del encuentro al recibir tremendo golpe en el ojo derecho.

El boxeador sueco publicó una foto a través de Instagram, en la que muestra cómo le quedó el ojo después del combate como parte de la Súper Serie Mundial organizada por la Federación Internacional de Boxeo.

Al no salir para el octavo round, Anthony quedó eliminado en la ronda de Cuartos de Final del torneo que busca coronar al nuevo mejor Súperligero de la FIB.

Bueno, no salió como lo planeamos… El ojo está bien (se ve peor de lo que es), recibí par de puntadas arriba de la ceja por un corte, me drenaron sangre de la oreja y también sufrí una pequeña fractura de mandíbula en el quinto round”, explicó Yigit junto a la fotografía.

