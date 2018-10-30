Boxeador sueco luce irreconocible tras recibir tremendo golpe en el ojo
Al peleador escandinavo no se le permitió salir al octavo round al ver la dimensión del hematoma que sufrió en el ojo
Nuevo Orleans, EU.- Tras la pelea de box entre Anthony Yigit e Ivan Baranchyk, el pasado sábado 27 de octubre en la arena Lakefront en Nuevo Orleans, Yigit salio muy mal del encuentro al recibir tremendo golpe en el ojo derecho.
El boxeador sueco publicó una foto a través de Instagram, en la que muestra cómo le quedó el ojo después del combate como parte de la Súper Serie Mundial organizada por la Federación Internacional de Boxeo.
Al no salir para el octavo round, Anthony quedó eliminado en la ronda de Cuartos de Final del torneo que busca coronar al nuevo mejor Súperligero de la FIB.
Bueno, no salió como lo planeamos… El ojo está bien (se ve peor de lo que es), recibí par de puntadas arriba de la ceja por un corte, me drenaron sangre de la oreja y también sufrí una pequeña fractura de mandíbula en el quinto round”, explicó Yigit junto a la fotografía.
Well, that didn't go as planned.. The gameplan was to be competitive in the first couple rounds but keep the distance and then take over in the latter rounds. I got drawn in to unnecessary fights with him and that's where he wanted me. I was down 2 rounds with two of the judges scorecards and one judge had it even, coming in to the 8th round. With 5 more rounds to go I was quite certain I could've flipped it. The eye is ok (looks worse than it is), got a couple of stitches above the eyebrow from a cut, drained blood from my ear and also got a small fracture in my jaw in the 5th round. A tough Saturday night, in other words. I just want to say thank you to everyone who's been supporting me and cheering for me. I hope you enjoyed my fight even though it didn't go my way but I will come back stronger. Love you all! ❤️
Comentarios