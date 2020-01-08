Deportes

Brady manda contundente mensaje sobre su posible retiro de la NFL

El mariscal de campo, Tom Brady, descartó al posibilidad de un retiro de la NFL tras la eliminación de su equipo en la ronda de comodín ante los Titans de Tennesse

por Gerardo Monarrez

Tom Brady confirmó que no se retirará de la NFL(Primero y Diez)

Tom Brady confirmó que no se retirará de la NFL | Primero y Diez

Estados Unidos.- Este miércoles, Tom Brady puso fin a las especulaciones de un posible retiro tras la eliminación de su equipo en la ronda de comodín ante los Titans de Tennesse.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Do or do not. There is no try.

Una publicación compartida de Tom Brady (@tombrady) el

Mediante su cuenta de Instagram, el mariscal de campo de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra compartió un contundente mensaje sobre lo acontecido en dicho cotejo.

He tenido la suerte de encontrar una carrera que amo, compañeros de equipo que van a la batalla conmigo, una organización que cree en mí y fanáticos que nos han respaldado en cada paso del camino”.

Tanto en la vida como en el futbol, el fracaso es inevitable. No siempre ganas. Sin embargo, puede aprender de ese fracaso, levantarse con gran entusiasmo y colocarse nuevamente en la arena. Y ahí es donde me encontrarás. Porque sé que todavía tengo más que demostrar”, escribió Brady.

Con ello, Brady confirmó que seguirá con su carrera dentro de la NFL, liga en la que ganado seis anillos de Super Bowl, así como cuatro premios como de Jugador Más Valioso (MVP) en partidos de campeonato.

Esta nota incluye información de: López Dóriga Digital

Temas

Comentarios