Brady manda contundente mensaje sobre su posible retiro de la NFL
El mariscal de campo, Tom Brady, descartó al posibilidad de un retiro de la NFL tras la eliminación de su equipo en la ronda de comodín ante los Titans de Tennesse
Estados Unidos.- Este miércoles, Tom Brady puso fin a las especulaciones de un posible retiro tras la eliminación de su equipo en la ronda de comodín ante los Titans de Tennesse.
Mediante su cuenta de Instagram, el mariscal de campo de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra compartió un contundente mensaje sobre lo acontecido en dicho cotejo.
He tenido la suerte de encontrar una carrera que amo, compañeros de equipo que van a la batalla conmigo, una organización que cree en mí y fanáticos que nos han respaldado en cada paso del camino”.
Tanto en la vida como en el futbol, el fracaso es inevitable. No siempre ganas. Sin embargo, puede aprender de ese fracaso, levantarse con gran entusiasmo y colocarse nuevamente en la arena. Y ahí es donde me encontrarás. Porque sé que todavía tengo más que demostrar”, escribió Brady.
Con ello, Brady confirmó que seguirá con su carrera dentro de la NFL, liga en la que ganado seis anillos de Super Bowl, así como cuatro premios como de Jugador Más Valioso (MVP) en partidos de campeonato.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
Esta nota incluye información de: López Dóriga Digital
Comentarios