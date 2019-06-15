Deportes

CR7 presume su primera temporada de logros y títulos con la Juventus

El luso hizo un recuento de los títulos que se ha adjudicado en los últimos meses con la playera de la 'Vecchia Signora'

por Redacción Tribuna

El jugador portugués destacó sus logros en su primera temporada en Italia(Internet)

Turín, Italia.- Después de mudarse a la Juventus hace casi un año, el rendimiento de Cristiano Ronaldo se ha mantenido y a lo largo de estos meses presume de ya tener un buen historial con el equipo de Turín, aunado al de la selección de Portugal.

La temporada terminó para el luso con importantes logros, de los cuales hizo un recuento a través de sus redes sociales, presumiendo el trofeo que obtuvo de la Liga de Naciones la semana pasada.

Personalmente, nunca olvidaré los grandes momentos y los nuevos logros récord que he tenido hasta ahora en 2019: Gol ganador de la Supercopa italiana, victoria en la Serie A, mejor jugador y 21 goles, son los logros que destaca el jugador portugués 

Esta nota incluye información de: Récord

