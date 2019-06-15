CR7 presume su primera temporada de logros y títulos con la Juventus
El luso hizo un recuento de los títulos que se ha adjudicado en los últimos meses con la playera de la 'Vecchia Signora'
Turín, Italia.- Después de mudarse a la Juventus hace casi un año, el rendimiento de Cristiano Ronaldo se ha mantenido y a lo largo de estos meses presume de ya tener un buen historial con el equipo de Turín, aunado al de la selección de Portugal.
La temporada terminó para el luso con importantes logros, de los cuales hizo un recuento a través de sus redes sociales, presumiendo el trofeo que obtuvo de la Liga de Naciones la semana pasada.
What an unforgettable season! New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles! I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderfull way I was welcomed in Italy! You’re a very important part of our victories! Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You’ll allways have a special place in my heart! Personaly, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievments I’ve had so far in 2019: - Italian Supercup winning goal; - Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals; - Nations League win and hat-trick; - First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League; - First Player to win 10 UEFA titles; - First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League; - First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019; See you soon! Together we’ll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I’m counting on you! ���������� ����������������
Personalmente, nunca olvidaré los grandes momentos y los nuevos logros récord que he tenido hasta ahora en 2019: Gol ganador de la Supercopa italiana, victoria en la Serie A, mejor jugador y 21 goles, son los logros que destaca el jugador portugués
Esta nota incluye información de: Récord
