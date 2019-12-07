Caroline Wozniacki le dice adiós al tenis; anuncia la fecha de su retiro
Por medio de redes sociales, Caroline Wozniacki anunció que le dirá aiós al tenis, además reveló la fecha en la que ocurriria esto, ya que desea formar una familia con su esposo
Melbourne, Australia.- La campeona del Abierto de Australia de 2018, Caroline Wozniacki, anunció que el próximo año le dirá adiós al tenis tras competir en Melbourne.
Fue por medio de redes sociales que la danesa de 29 años divulgó sus planes de retirarse, con el proposito de formar una familia con su esposo, el exjugador de la NBA David Lee.
Cabe recordar que en 2018, Wozniacki reveló que padece artritis reumatoide, sin embargo, dijo que su decisión de colgar las raquetas "no tiene nada que ver con mi salud".
Siempre me dije, cuando llegara el momento, que si hay cosas fuera del tenis que prefiero más, entonces es hora de acabar", escribió Wozniacki.
En los últimos meses me he dado cuenta que hay otras cosas que quiero conseguir fuera de la pista. He cumplido con todo lo que soñé en el tenisa", añadió.
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
Esta nota incluye información de: Publimetro
