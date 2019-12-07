Caroline Wozniacki le dice adiós al tenis; anuncia la fecha de su retiro

Melbourne, Australia.- La campeona del Abierto de Australia de 2018, Caroline Wozniacki, anunció que el próximo año le dirá adiós al tenis tras competir en Melbourne.

Fue por medio de redes sociales que la danesa de 29 años divulgó sus planes de retirarse, con el proposito de formar una familia con su esposo, el exjugador de la NBA David Lee.

Cabe recordar que en 2018, Wozniacki reveló que padece artritis reumatoide, sin embargo, dijo que su decisión de colgar las raquetas "no tiene nada que ver con mi salud".

Siempre me dije, cuando llegara el momento, que si hay cosas fuera del tenis que prefiero más, entonces es hora de acabar", escribió Wozniacki.

En los últimos meses me he dado cuenta que hay otras cosas que quiero conseguir fuera de la pista. He cumplido con todo lo que soñé en el tenisa", añadió.