Celebridades y deportistas dan su último adiós a Kobe Bryant en Twitter
Tras notificarse la trágica muerte del atleta, Kobe Bryant, varias amistades, deportistas y celebridades lamentaron la pérdida de una gran estrella
California, EU.- Este domingo 26 de enero se confirmó la muerte del atleta del legendario jugador de la NBA, Kobe Bryant, llegando a ser una de las estrellas de los Lakers más icónicas hasta el momento.
Ante la terrible noticia, varias personalidades tanto del deporte como del espectáculo, lamentaron la pérdida en redes sociales donde dejaron algunos mensajes.
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️��������— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Can’t be true.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020
Just can’t be.
Truly truly horrific.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
El club expresa sus más sinceras condolencias a su familia y amigos, a los @Lakers y a la familia @NBALatam después del trágico fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant. QEPD, leyenda. ���� pic.twitter.com/WSgrwMiV9X— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) January 26, 2020
Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .��An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020
Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many. Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can’t believe it �� https://t.co/Z7O7oE04oc— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 26, 2020
I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020
Esta nota incluye información de: E News y López Dóriga Digital
