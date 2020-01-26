Deportes

Celebridades y deportistas dan su último adiós a Kobe Bryant en Twitter

Tras notificarse la trágica muerte del atleta, Kobe Bryant, varias amistades, deportistas y celebridades lamentaron la pérdida de una gran estrella 

por Martín Gallardo

Celebridades se despiden de Kobe Bryant(Internet)

California, EU.- Este domingo 26 de enero se confirmó la muerte del atleta del legendario jugador de la NBA, Kobe Bryant, llegando a ser una de las estrellas de los Lakers más icónicas hasta el momento.

Ante la terrible noticia, varias personalidades tanto del deporte como del espectáculo, lamentaron la pérdida en redes sociales donde dejaron algunos mensajes.

La trayectoria del atleta del baloncesto trascendió inclusó a jugadores de otras disciplinas, e incluso impacto en la vida de algunas celebridades de Hollywood
 

Esta nota incluye información de: E News y López Dóriga Digital

