Con este detalle, LeBron James rendirá tributo eterno a Kobe Bryant
Durante un entrenamiento de Los Ángeles Lakers, algunos fotógrafos captaron un nuevo tatuaje en la pierna izquierda de LeBron James, el cual sería un tributo para Kobe Bryant
California, EU.- La mañana de este jueves, en un entrenamiento de Los Ángeles Lakers, medios deportivos captaron a LeBron James con tatuaje, aparentemente en honor a Kobe Bryant en su pierna izquierda.
Esto sería una especie de tributo que LeBron tendría para el fallecido basquetbolista y aunque no se reveló del todo la figura, las especulaciones indican que se trata de una serpiente tipo mamba de color negro.
De acuerdo a TZM, la estrella de la NBA haría una impactante revelación a través de su cuenta de Instagram antes del partido con los Portland Trail Blazers en el Staples Center.
El mundo del baloncesto aún reciente la partida de 'The mamba black', quien falleció junto a su hija Gianna y otras siete personas más en un accidente aéreo en la ciudad de Calabasas, California.
Tras este suceso, LeBron colocó un emotivo mensaje de despedida para Kobe en su cuenta de Instagram, en donde se mostró consternado y aseguró que continuará con el legado que dejó.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ����������. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation���� and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️���� #Gigi4Life❤️����
Esta nota incluye información de: TZM Sports
Comentarios