Con este detalle, LeBron James rendirá tributo eterno a Kobe Bryant

Durante un entrenamiento de Los Ángeles Lakers, algunos fotógrafos captaron un nuevo tatuaje en la pierna izquierda de LeBron James, el cual sería un tributo para Kobe Bryant

por Gerardo Monarrez

LeBron James y Kobe Bryant(CNN)

California, EU.- La mañana de este jueves, en un entrenamiento de Los Ángeles Lakers, medios deportivos captaron a LeBron James con tatuaje, aparentemente en honor a Kobe Bryant en su pierna izquierda.

Esto sería una especie de tributo que LeBron tendría para el fallecido basquetbolista y aunque no se reveló del todo la figura, las especulaciones indican que se trata de una serpiente tipo mamba de color negro.

De acuerdo a TZM, la estrella de la NBA haría una impactante revelación a través de su cuenta de Instagram antes del partido con los Portland Trail Blazers en el Staples Center.

El mundo del baloncesto aún reciente la partida de 'The mamba black', quien falleció junto a su hija Gianna y otras siete personas más en un accidente aéreo en la ciudad de Calabasas, California.

Tras este suceso, LeBron colocó un emotivo mensaje de despedida para Kobe en su cuenta de Instagram, en donde se mostró consternado y aseguró que continuará con el legado que dejó.

Esta nota incluye información de: TZM Sports

