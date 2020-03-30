Deportes

¡Desgarrador! Vanessa recuerda a Kobe Bryant y a su hija Gigi con tierno video

Justo a dos meses del fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi, Vanessa Bryant comparte en sus redes sociales un conmovedor video de los momentos que compartían en la cancha padre e hija 

por Karla Perez

Vanessa Bryant comparte en cuenta de Instagram un emotivo video de su esposo e hija

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- Vanessa Bryant, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un conmovedor video donde muestra los momentos especiales y el gran amor que había entre su esposo Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️my babies. Natalia. #winterformal #together #family

Una publicación compartida de Vanessa Bryant �� (@vanessabryant) el

Padre e hija compartían la misma pasión por el basquetbol el cual practicaban con mucha ilusión, por ello en la grabación muestra cómo fue la experiencia para el exbasquetbolista al estar entrenando a su pequeña.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

����

Una publicación compartida de Vanessa Bryant �� (@vanessabryant) el

En la ciudad de Los Ángeles hay una gran variedad de murales donde homenajean a Kobe Bryant y Gigi , los cuales demuestran que ellos siempre estarán presentes.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @vanessabryant

