¡Desgarrador! Vanessa recuerda a Kobe Bryant y a su hija Gigi con tierno video
Justo a dos meses del fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi, Vanessa Bryant comparte en sus redes sociales un conmovedor video de los momentos que compartían en la cancha padre e hija
Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- Vanessa Bryant, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un conmovedor video donde muestra los momentos especiales y el gran amor que había entre su esposo Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi.
Padre e hija compartían la misma pasión por el basquetbol el cual practicaban con mucha ilusión, por ello en la grabación muestra cómo fue la experiencia para el exbasquetbolista al estar entrenando a su pequeña.
En la ciudad de Los Ángeles hay una gran variedad de murales donde homenajean a Kobe Bryant y Gigi , los cuales demuestran que ellos siempre estarán presentes.
Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it's breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You'll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @vanessabryant
