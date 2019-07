Destino o coincidencia: Beisbolistas comparten equipo y cumpleaños

Patrick Corbin will throw to Yan Gomes for the @Nationals tonight - and both are celebrating their birthday.



It will be the 2nd game since 1900 played on the birthday of one team's starting batterymates, joining Dave Hillman & Jim Fanning (Cubs, 9/14/57.)



(H/t: @EliasSports)