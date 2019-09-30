Deportes

Estrella de la WWE anuncia su regreso a los cuadriláteros en redes sociales

Dwayne Johnson anunció que volverá a luchar dentro de la WWE, esto tras un periodo inactivo en el que se dedicó a su carrera como actor

por Gerardo Monarrez

Washigton, EU.- A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Dwayne Johnson hizo oficial su regreso a los cuadriláteros de la WWE después de un periodo de inactividad.

Finalmente vuelvo a casa, mi universo @WWE", escribió el actor en el post.

'The Rock' volverá a la lucha libre tras haber concentrado en su carrera cinematográfica dentro de filmes como Rápido y Furioso, Un Espía y Medio, Entrenando a Papá, entre otras.

Dwayne debutó en la WWE en el evento 'Survivor Series' en el año de 1996 y se convirtió en uno de los luchadores favoritos de la compañía.

La última vez que luchó profesionales fue en un combate contra Erick Rowan en 2016, en el evento estelar de la empresa 'WrestleMania' en su edición número 32.

