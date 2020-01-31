Familia de Kobe Bryant, manifiesta inconformidad ante los medios
La familia del fallecido deportista, Kobe Bryant, se mostró inconforme con el actuar de los medios con respecto a la información que estos han generado sobre la muerte del campeón de la NBA
California, EU.- Tras el trágico accidente aéreo de Kobe Bryant, el representante y su familia mostraron gran inconformidad con la prensa que aún continúan creando noticias al respecto.
El famoso jugador de la NBA, falleció a los 41 años junto con Gianna Bryant, su hija de 13 años y más personas dentro de las cuales se encontraban otras dos adolescentes que murieron en el terrible suceso en helicóptero.
Molly Carter, presidenta de Kobe Inc. Comentó unas palabras sobre el triste hecho, donde demostró que todos aun pasan por el dolor de perder a alguien muy importante en sus vidas.
Estamos decepcionados por el uso generalizado de algunos medios de fuentes no identificadas y citas ciegas, y recordamos a todos que la familia Bryant hablará en nuestro propio nombre cuando sea apropiado".
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
La familia de Kobe pidió más respeto a los medios de comunicación pues ellos hablarían respecto al fallecimiento un tiempo después, sin embargo Vanessa Bryant rompió el silencio.
Mis chicas y yo queremos agradecer a los millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento", escribió Vanessa en Instagram, junto a una foto familiar.
Esta nota incluye información de: E! News
Comentarios