Giancarlo Stanton envía mensaje de consolación a la familia de Tyler Skaggs

Sin duda alguna la muerte de Tyler Skaggs ha dejado conmocionado al mundo del béisbol, luego de su inesperado fallecimiento en Texas

por Misael Francisco Valencia Reyes

El lanzador fue encontrado muerto en un cuarto de hotel(Internet)

Nueva York, EU.- Después que se hiciera oficial la noticia del fallecimiento del exlanzador Tyler Skaggs, diferentes medios de la industria comenzaron hablar del tema, pero, fueron los peloteros los que reaccionaron de forma más sensible a la situación.

Probablemente Giancarlo Stanton sea uno de los que más conmovidos se encuentra por el fallecimiento del lanzador, es por esa razón, envió un emotivo mensaje a todo ser querido de Skaggs a través de su cuenta de instagram:

Mi mensaje para los Angelinos sin tener tiempo para estar triste es estar junto y abrazarse el uno al otro. Reir, llorar, levantarse en lo que toman más fuerza. Te preguntarás porqué está pasando todo esto, ¿es real? Porqué te estás preparando para jugar un juego que parece irrelevante. Algo enfadado mientras tengas ganas de llorar en una pecera, pasarán muchas cosas por tu mente, así que manténganse juntos, fueron las palabras del jugador de Nueva York.

