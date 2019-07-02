Giancarlo Stanton envía mensaje de consolación a la familia de Tyler Skaggs
Sin duda alguna la muerte de Tyler Skaggs ha dejado conmocionado al mundo del béisbol, luego de su inesperado fallecimiento en Texas
Nueva York, EU.- Después que se hiciera oficial la noticia del fallecimiento del exlanzador Tyler Skaggs, diferentes medios de la industria comenzaron hablar del tema, pero, fueron los peloteros los que reaccionaron de forma más sensible a la situación.
Probablemente Giancarlo Stanton sea uno de los que más conmovidos se encuentra por el fallecimiento del lanzador, es por esa razón, envió un emotivo mensaje a todo ser querido de Skaggs a través de su cuenta de instagram:
RIP Bro, My heart goes out to your family���� My message to the @angels while having no time for yourself to grieve is to hug each other, laugh, cry, lift the ones taking it extra hard up. You’re going to wonder why all of this is happening , is it real, why are u suiting up to play a game that seems irrelevant. Some Anger will ensue while u have to grieve in a fish bowl.. A lot will go through your mind. So stay together through that. The first days back to schedule are the weirdest feeling, from the energy to the questions to having to walk by his locker. Try to Focus & understand how important your strength is for his family, all of your supporters & anyone looking for the power to overcome something. They’re looking @ you for guidance. So you all really need each other right now. Stay strong fellas I’m thinking about you!
Mi mensaje para los Angelinos sin tener tiempo para estar triste es estar junto y abrazarse el uno al otro. Reir, llorar, levantarse en lo que toman más fuerza. Te preguntarás porqué está pasando todo esto, ¿es real? Porqué te estás preparando para jugar un juego que parece irrelevante. Algo enfadado mientras tengas ganas de llorar en una pecera, pasarán muchas cosas por tu mente, así que manténganse juntos, fueron las palabras del jugador de Nueva York.
Esta nota incluye información de: Albat
