Lamar Odom expresa su sentimiento tras la muerte de su amigo Kobe Bryant
El exjugador de la NBA, Lamar Odom, quien fue uno de los mejores amigos de Kobe Bryant, expresó lo que sentía tras la pérdida de quien también fue su compañero de equipo
California, EU.- El pasado domingo 26 de enero, el mundo se conmocionó ante la noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant y su hija por el accidente aéreo en su helicóptero. Pero una de las personas que más se vio afectada por la partida del atleta, fue su amigo y compañero de equipo, Lamar Odom.
Ambos jugaron para la NBA en Los Ángeles Lakers, además forjaron una entrañable amistad, pues en 2015, Odom acudió una fiesta en un prostíbulo en donde consumió un cóctel de drogas, alcohol e incluso viagra, esto lo dejó en coma durante semanas, pero Bryant fue pieza clave para su recuperación.
These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship. He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol. Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son. Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother. I’m glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure. I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news. I just knew if he was in a helicopter crash he would have been the one to survive. Somehow he would have jumped out and landed on his feet. I’m sitting here thinking about when we would be in practice scrimmaging and you would start the jump ball off with elbowing Sasha in the chest. Like dude it’s 10:30 in the morning lol. You think watching him play was crazy, you gotta think in practice if you scored like 8-9 buckets throughout the practice you had a great practice. I’ve seen him knock off 13-14 in a row in practice!!!! I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report. No way God took my brother this early. I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother �������� @kobebryant
'La Mamba Negra', siempre visitó al atleta en el hospital, hasta llegó a perderse de un partido para poder estar presente para Lama, quien sufrió 12 derrames cerebrales y pese a las pocas probabilidades de sobrevivir, consiguió salir adelante.
Ante eso, el amigo de Kobe decidió expresar sus sentimientos sobre la lamentable situación por medio de Instagram, en la que colocó un extensa carta.
"Estas fotos son solo la punta del iceberg de nuestra relación. Me enseñó tantas cosas necesarias dentro y fuera de la cancha... en la cancha me enseñó a forjar defensas, a tomarme mi tiempo y a cómo hacer que ganar fuera mi objetivo final.
Fuera de la cancha me enseñó a firmar mis propios cheques. Por supuesto, cualquiera que me conozca sabe que he sufrido muchas pérdidas, pero la única que puedo comparar con esta fue cuando perdí a mi hijo. A pesar de que nuestra relación no era padre/hijo, sino más bien como si él fuera un maestro y yo su hermano, me alegro de poder haber sido el ying para tu yang en el vestuario.
