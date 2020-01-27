Lamar Odom expresa su sentimiento tras la muerte de su amigo Kobe Bryant

California, EU.- El pasado domingo 26 de enero, el mundo se conmocionó ante la noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant y su hija por el accidente aéreo en su helicóptero. Pero una de las personas que más se vio afectada por la partida del atleta, fue su amigo y compañero de equipo, Lamar Odom.

Ambos jugaron para la NBA en Los Ángeles Lakers, además forjaron una entrañable amistad, pues en 2015, Odom acudió una fiesta en un prostíbulo en donde consumió un cóctel de drogas, alcohol e incluso viagra, esto lo dejó en coma durante semanas, pero Bryant fue pieza clave para su recuperación.

'La Mamba Negra', siempre visitó al atleta en el hospital, hasta llegó a perderse de un partido para poder estar presente para Lama, quien sufrió 12 derrames cerebrales y pese a las pocas probabilidades de sobrevivir, consiguió salir adelante.

Ante eso, el amigo de Kobe decidió expresar sus sentimientos sobre la lamentable situación por medio de Instagram, en la que colocó un extensa carta.

"Estas fotos son solo la punta del iceberg de nuestra relación. Me enseñó tantas cosas necesarias dentro y fuera de la cancha... en la cancha me enseñó a forjar defensas, a tomarme mi tiempo y a cómo hacer que ganar fuera mi objetivo final.

Fuera de la cancha me enseñó a firmar mis propios cheques. Por supuesto, cualquiera que me conozca sabe que he sufrido muchas pérdidas, pero la única que puedo comparar con esta fue cuando perdí a mi hijo. A pesar de que nuestra relación no era padre/hijo, sino más bien como si él fuera un maestro y yo su hermano, me alegro de poder haber sido el ying para tu yang en el vestuario.