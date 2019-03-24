Rob Gronkowski dice adiós a los emparrillados de la NFL tras 10 años

Foxborough, EU.- El viaje de 'Gronk' en la NFL llegó a su fin ya que este domingo por la tarde, el ala cerrada de los New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, anunció su retiro de la NFL.

A través de un largo mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, Gronkowsk informó de su decisión, agradeciendo a la organización de los New England Patriots, el propietario Robert Kraft y el entrenador en jefe Bill Belichick por la oportunidad.

Hoy me retiraré del juego del fútbol americano. Estoy muy agradecido por la oportunidad que el señor Kraft y el coach Belichick me dieron cuando me reclutaron en el 2010, destacó en la publicación de la red social.