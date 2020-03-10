Deportes

"Sonríe aunque te duela el corazón": Vanessa Bryant comparte foto familiar

La viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, compartió en redes sociales la primera foto familiar en la que no aparecen el exbasquetbolista y su hija Gianna

por Aly Valenzuela Ávila

Vanessa Bryant publica foto familiar sin Kobe Bryant y Gigi | Internet

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- A trevés de redes sociales Vanessa Bryant conmovió a miles de usuarios, después de publicar su primera foto familiar sin Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna

En la imagen aparece la viuda del exbasquetbolista, sus hijas Natalia de 17 años, Bianka de 3 y Capri de 7 meses; las cuales posan frente a un mural de 'Gigi' y Kobe. 

Sonríe aunque te duela el corazón, sonríe aunque se te esté rompiendo. Cuando haya nubes en el cielo, vas a salir adelante. Si sonríes a través del miedo y la tristeza, sonríe y quizá mañana verás que el Sol saldrá para ti", escribió Vanessa un fragmento de la canción Smile de Nat King Cole.

Cabe recordar que Kobe Bryan y su hija de 13 años murieron tras un trágico accidente de helicóptero, ocurrido el pasado domingo 26 de enero en Los Ángeles.

Esta nota incluye información de: López-Dóriga Digital

