"Sonríe aunque te duela el corazón": Vanessa Bryant comparte foto familiar
La viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, compartió en redes sociales la primera foto familiar en la que no aparecen el exbasquetbolista y su hija Gianna
Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- A trevés de redes sociales Vanessa Bryant conmovió a miles de usuarios, después de publicar su primera foto familiar sin Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna.
En la imagen aparece la viuda del exbasquetbolista, sus hijas Natalia de 17 años, Bianka de 3 y Capri de 7 meses; las cuales posan frente a un mural de 'Gigi' y Kobe.
Sonríe aunque te duela el corazón, sonríe aunque se te esté rompiendo. Cuando haya nubes en el cielo, vas a salir adelante. Si sonríes a través del miedo y la tristeza, sonríe y quizá mañana verás que el Sol saldrá para ti", escribió Vanessa un fragmento de la canción Smile de Nat King Cole.
Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it's breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You'll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile
Cabe recordar que Kobe Bryan y su hija de 13 años murieron tras un trágico accidente de helicóptero, ocurrido el pasado domingo 26 de enero en Los Ángeles.
Esta nota incluye información de: López-Dóriga Digital
Comentarios