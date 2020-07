Tras muerte de su abuelo, Demi Lovato pierde a otro ser querido: "Estoy devastada"

View this post on Instagram

My sweet sweet Aunt Virginia... They told us we had more time with you.. Iu2019m devastated to say goodbye to you and that angelic heart of yours. You took care of Mimaw and Papa like no one else and I can never thank you enough.. Iu2019m just so grateful we became close in their final years. Rest easy with all our loved ones up there.. especially Uncle Billy. I love you so much... ud83dudc94ud83dudc94ud83dudc94