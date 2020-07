¿Gemela perdida? Ella es la blogger que 'enloquece' Instagram por parecido a Jennifer Aniston

View this post on Instagram

FRESH ud83dudc69ud83cudffbu200dud83euddb0u2728 . . Finally had to ask @modestspotcarrillo to camouflage my grays ud83eudd74 And she knocked it out of the park with a u201cpartial balayage using foils with a highlift tint to achieve a subtle soft effectu201du2014in her words ud83eudd29 Sounds so fancy! I love my natural red (the longest layer) and how much it pops with the strawberry blonde she put in ud83dudc4f . . I kept my length and she gave it back its bounce and volume by thinning it out. Next time I visit she said she would do a tutorial for how she cuts my shag ud83eudd73 . . Sharing my before and after in stories!