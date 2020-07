Eiza González y su angustia por las mascotas que pierden su hogar debido a la crisis de salud

View this post on Instagram

Cmon!! Look at those faces ud83dude2du2764ufe0f Through these hard times millions of pets have been abandoned and lost their homes. Shelters are at capacity and thousands of dogs/pets are being euthanized over space. ud83dudc94please remember how important it is to adopt not buy. Help animals in need and stop unnecessary breeding and pet exploitation. u2764ufe0fADOPT you wonu2019t regret itu2764ufe0f