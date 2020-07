Karla Souza pone un alto a las críticas y explica por qué cubre el rostro de su hija en fotos

View this post on Instagram

#tbt to G and I working on our poses ud83dude0e. Love this mini human beyond understanding! Sheu0026#39;s stepping into her role as big sister with so much love and grace (most of the time ud83dude06). I canu0026#39;t wait to see the relationship she and Luka form overtime. u2060 FYI: a few of you asked why I cover Giannau0026#39;s face. Itu0026#39;s my privilege as her mom to protect her. As she gets older and her features start to really come through, I want to honor her privacy until sheu0026#39;s old enough to understand and decide for herself.