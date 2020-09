Tras 12 años al aire, AMC decide ponerle fin a 'The Walking Dead' y estrenar un 'Spin-Off'

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th (and final) season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Link in the bio for details! What do you guys think??