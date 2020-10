Camila Cabello conquista las calles de EU al modelar en exquisito 'outfit' negro

View this post on Instagram

ITu2019S RETURN YOUR BALLOT DAY! If you are choosing to vote by mail this election, complete your ballot and mail or drop it off ASAP. Whether youu2019re using first class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot drop box, donu2019t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!! Check out some vote by mail tips below or head to my stories for more info! ud83dudd8a Use the correct ink color ud83dudca7 Do not place your ballot on a wet surface u2014 no water marks on ballots! ud83dudcc6 Write the complete date (10/13/2020) ud83dudcdd Sign your ballot and make sure it matches the signature your state has on file ud83dude4bud83cudffbu200du2640ufe0f Double check to see if you need a witness signature