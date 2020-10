Kourtney Kardashian es 'destrozada' en redes al hacer esto con su cuñado Kanye West

View this post on Instagram

I have been working with @environmentalworkinggroup for almost three years now to help ban toxic chemicals from our personal care products and cosmetics (think shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, lotion and including those for children and babies) and we finally have a major victory for the movement! Thank youu00a0@CAgovernoru00a0@GavinNewsomu00a0for leading on cosmetics reform by signing the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act into law and protecting Californians! California will now ban 24 toxic chemicals from the personal care products and cosmetics we use every day.u00a0I AM HAPPY!!