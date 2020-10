Elenco de 'Legalmente Rubia' se reúne para anunciar la fecha de estreno de la tercera entrega

View this post on Instagram

Ohmigod you guys!! Itu2019s a Legally Blonde Reunion. ud83cudf80 We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend u0026amp; snap for old times sake! ud83dudc85ud83cudffd For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow at 3:15PM PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Donu2019t you want to see if Elle u0026amp; Warner finally make up?