El Príncipe William conmueve a millones con emotivo homenaje a Lady Di a 30 años de este reconocimiento

30 years after Diana, Princess of Wales, laid a ceremonial foundation stone to commemorate the building of the Chelsea Wing at the @royalmarsden in Chelsea, Prince William visited The Royal Marsden in Sutton to mark the start of construction for the Trustu2019s Oak Cancer Centre. As part of the visit today, Prince William met a small number of patients, and heard how clinical trials at The Royal Marsden have transformed their lives, and about their experiences of receiving treatment during the pandemic. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the worldu2019s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. Today, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust is a world-leading cancer centre specialising in cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education with its two hospitals at Chelsea and Sutton. Photo u00a9 Getty Images / The Royal Marsden / PA