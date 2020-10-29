La cantante Miley Cyrus revela que tuvo reescribir su nuevo álbum por culpa Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus reveló que se vio involucrada en varios percances para estrenar su álbum y uno de ellos fue por culpa de su exesposo Liam Hemsworth
Estados Unidos.- Luego de tres años sin haber lanzado nada de música, finalmente la cantante Miley Cyrus está próxima a estrenar su nuevo álbum llamado Plastic Heart donde tendrá colaboraciones con Dua Lipa y Billy Idol en alguna de sus canciones.
Sin embargo, recientemente la cantante reveló que tuvo ciertos percances en la elaboración de este, pues en medio de su trabajo, se atravesó su divorcio con el actor Liam Hemsworth.
Según declaró en un post de Instagram, el material discográfico ya estaba terminado cuando comenzó su proceso de divorcio, pero tras eso tuvo que cambiar la mayoría de sus canciones para elaborar un disco más variado.
Comencé este álbum hace dos años y en una época en la que pensaba que tenía todo claro en esta vida... Cuando pensaba que ya había terminado con este trabajo, todo fue borrado”.
De igual manera, la exchica Disney también mencionó que en el incendio de su casa en Malibú, durante el año 2018, también gran parte del trabajo quedó destruido.
Fuentes: OK Diario e Instagram @mileycyrus
