Golpe a Meghan y Harry: Reina Isabel II les haría 'desprecio' público en este tributo

u201cOn the occasion of the 2020 Journalism Matters Week, I am pleased to send my best wishes to the members of the News Media Association.u201d A message from Her Majesty The Queen to members of the News Media Association to mark #JournalismMatters week. Swipe u2b05ufe0f to see photos of The Queen at a Journalistsu2019 charity reception in 2014, a media reception at Buckingham Palace in 2011, and a visit to Fleet St in 1976.