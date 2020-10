Tras comprometerse, Lily Collins roba suspiros al lucirse en espectacular 'outfit'

View this post on Instagram

First look at my @thelaterals cover, coming this week! Thank you to @shanemccauley and @bryankjins for the cover and @diodiehard for the conversation.u2800 u2800 u201cDoing something to be seen, thatu0026#39;s not for me. Thatu0026#39;s not a reason to do something. The adventure, and the journey, and the experience of it has to be far more important than the end result.u201du2800 u2800 More to come on Wednesday...