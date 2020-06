Chiquis Rivera olvida los abusos sexuales y felicita a su padre: "Le mando un abrazo"

View this post on Instagram

To each of my uncles, thank you... @pedroriverajr my nino! Thank you for your prayers. For trying your best to lead our family in the right direction. Thank you for never losing faith in us and for always having that beautiful smile on your face. Your sense of humor is the BEST!!! Haha you crack me up. I love you dearly. u2022u2022u2022u2022 @gustavoriveraoficial my sexy ass tiu0301o Gus! lol youu2019re one of a kind. Youu2019re an amazing father!!!! ...And a great uncle! Your random weekly texts or calls always fill my heart with joy. Thank you for checking up on us no matter what is going on. I wish more people knew the beautiful heart you have. I love you tio. u2022u2022u2022u2022 @lupilloriveraofficial tiu0301o Lupes! You were the first to take me under your wing when my dad left....I mean, I won 1st place for my science project in 6th grade because you helped me. Lol thank you! I will never forget that day. I know there was a lot of time lost, but Iu2019m just grateful you came back around. I pray we can build many more beautiful memories as a family together. Muaaaahhh! u2022u2022u2022 Tiu0301o Juan @lineamusicoficial man! My eyes tear up every time I think of you. Weu2019ve had our ups and downs. Our share of differences and arguments, but I think itu2019s always been because we love each other so much. Thank you for being there when no one else was. For having my back when no one else did. For loving me and picking me up when I was down. Thank you for being YOU; loud, crazy, down af, straight up (sometimes too much lol) but always backed up and full of LOVE. I love you. u2022u2022u2022u2022 To my pastor, spiritual father and friend @pastorjavierbuelna ! Dad, Thank you for all the love, time and patience youu2019ve poured into my life. I know itu2019s only been a short period of time, but honestly you changed my life for the better since day one. Thank you. I love you! u2022u2022u2022 A mi padre. Al que me dio la vida. #JoseTrinidadMarin Yo se que para muchos esto va sonar raro y a lo mejor me lo critiquen pero no me importa. Con todo lo que estau0301 pasando en el mundo no hay tiempo para guardar rencor, ni resentimiento. Al contrario, hay que dar AMOR. Feliz diu0301a a mi papau0301, espero este bien. Le mandou0301 un fuerte abrazo lleno de amor, luz y paz. #HappyFathersDay