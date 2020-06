¡Cambiozo! Mia Khalifa se apera la nariz para lucir "más femenina" en su boda

View this post on Instagram

THIS IS THE REAL RE-BRAND ud83dude2dud83dude02 @deepakdugarmd just changed my life and I couldnu2019t be happier or more ready for 75+ people to stare at my side profile at my wedding ud83eudd7au2665ufe0f this is day 2 post-op and I have a pain scale of 0 so far. Iu2019m gonna take yu2019all on this whole process with me, and so is @deepakdugarmd so follow him for the Qu0026amp;Au2019s we did for yu2019all about my hopes/expectations. . .What I loved about @scarlessnose was that Dr. Dugar and I were on the same page about maintaining my strong middle eastern nose, just softening it to be more feminine. I canu2019t wait to show yu2019all the result ud83dude29ud83dude0dud83dude2d!!!! #ScarlessNose #NotHidingBehindATree . . . .(P.S. being transparent about this was never a question. Do not idolize the women you see on social media and base your self worth on comparisons that are unrealistic. If youu2019ve ever looked at my boobs and wished yours look like that, please remember mine are made out of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer).