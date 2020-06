Danna Paola alcanza a Juanpa Zurita en seguidores de Instagram y le quita el trono en México

View this post on Instagram

This 4 part mini docu series really encapsulates the highly contrasted realities we are going through. It shows the strength, hope and resilience of the human race during this hard times. The four episodes drop tomorrow 4pm CT / 2pm PT. Canu2019t wait for you guys to watch it. @luisitocomunica ud83cudf7f Thank you to all our friends who trusted us and our vision for this. ud83dude4c @marianodivaio @sebas @jr @jorgescremades @loganpaul @twan @jenselter @caseyneistat @micasuarez12 @daniel_pgr @sammy @doctor.mike @garyvee @captainmikek @rudymancuso @marioruiz @alissaofficial_ @jorgeulloaaa @chexama and many more.