¿Adiós Corona? Estos nietos de la Reina Isabel II podrían 'seguir' el camino de Meghan y Harry

View this post on Instagram

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Essex today, where they met schoolchildren and members of the community at the Mersea Island Community Centre. Thank you to the children from Mersea Island Primary School for coming out to say hello! ud83dudc4b . At Wilkin and Sons, @tiptreephotos, The Earl and Countess learned about farm to factory production. ud83dude9cud83cudf4aWilkins have farmed in Tiptree for almost 300 years: the estate produces unusual fruits such as medlars, mulberries and quince u2013 as well as strawberries, raspberries, cherries and plums. These fruits are then made into preserves and jams in the factory.