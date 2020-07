William, en el que sería el cumpleaños 59 de Lady Di comparte emotivo discurso de salud mental

View this post on Instagram

ud83cudde8ud83cudde6 On #CanadaDay we say thank you to frontline workers across the country for your amazing work protecting and supporting your communities. u00c0 lu0026#39;occasion de la fu00eate du #Canada, nous remercions les travailleurs de premiu00e8re ligne u00e0 travers tout le pays pour votre travail extraordinaire de protection et de soutien de vos collectivitu00e9s. The Duke and Duchess spoke with staff at @FraserHealthu2019s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to hear about their experiences working to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, and the unique challenges of providing care throughout the outbreak, including the impact on staff, patients and their families. Visit the link in our bio to watch more from their conversation ud83cudf9eufe0f