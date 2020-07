Jenicka dedica tierna carta a su madre, Jenni Rivera, en su cumpleaños: "Te necesito"

View this post on Instagram

dear mommy, This year has been the toughest. I know life should be celebrated u0026amp; cherished but damn, do I wish I was with you. smiling gets a little harder as the need to have you with me grows stronger. I have so many questions about life that only you can answer me, but I know youu2019d tell me to be a big girl a figure it out on my own. nonetheless, the goodness of God has shined through and in the best ways possible. I wouldnu2019t be here if I didnu2019t know how good Jesus is and the victory I have even if youu2019re not here. I could write millions of things about the amazing woman you are and everyone would agree, but today, I just miss my mom. our early wake up calls to get our asses up just to go eat eggs, grapefruit and workout with you. my morning school rides when you would hold my hand, u0026amp; always remind me that mommy is always there. when you made us get off the car and dance. when you took time off of work to take us to the movies but youu2019d fall asleep because you worked all day for us, those were the moments I knew I had the best mom. I needed more moments with you. I need you. but heaven couldnu2019t wait for you, they have the greatest gift, my mommy. happy birthday my love. I canu2019t wait to see you.