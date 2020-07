Camila Cabello enamora a fans al reaparecer en Instagram con rítmico baile

View this post on Instagram

hello! i miss you guys! iu2019m no good at being on social media, i know this ud83eudd37ud83cudffbu200du2640ufe0f iu2019ve just been spending a lot of time being more present, being with my family and my dogs, taking piano and guitar lessons, writing songs, making ideas, listening to music,meditating, finding stillness on these crazy times, reading, watching cooking shows (crazy delicious DEF RECOMMEND), but just wanted to check in here and say I love you, take care of yourself today, look for joy and peace today because life is right now. not tomorrow, not yesterday. iu2019m gonna go spend some time with my grandparents! love and miss you