Olivia de Havilland: La actriz ganadora de dos premios Oscar, muere a los 104 años de edad

View this post on Instagram

Dame Olivia de Havilland (1st July, 1916 - 25th July, 2020) Iu0026#39;m so sad to hear of the news that Dame Olivia passed away yesterday at the age of 104. She had an incredible career, contributed massively to cinema and had such a long and full life, she will be missed greatly. It really is the end of an era. Farewell to the Last Star #OliviadeHavilland