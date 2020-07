Katy Perry revela cuándo podría nacer su bebé al dar triste noticia para sus fans

View this post on Instagram

Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if thereu2019s anything 2020 taught me, itu2019s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable. Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released u270cud83cudffbweeks later on August 28 u2639ufe0f To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat ud83eudd30ud83cudffc...whichever comes first ud83dude43ud83dude2c) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, Iu2019m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things ud83dude42SMILEud83dude42 youu2019ll see new merch... Iu2019ll play some snippets... maybe weu2019ll go live together... weu2019ll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... itu2019s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! u2665ufe0fud83eudd21 Love, Katy