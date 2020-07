Hilary Duff 'estalla' y exhibe concurrida fiesta en plena crisis sanitaria: "Estúpidos"

View this post on Instagram

We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club ud83dude44 After @matthewkoma and I told Banks sheu2019s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming...California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesnu2019t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summerud83eudd37ud83cudffcu200du2640ufe0f It really seems like Americans just donu2019t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...thatu2019s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. Itu2019s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens wonu2019t wear masks! Oh and Iu2019m running for President.