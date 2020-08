Luto en 'RuPaul's Drag Race': La concursante Chi Chi DeVayne fallece a sus 34 años

View this post on Instagram

u201cI am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.u00a0 May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.u00a0 On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaulu2019s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers.u201d - RuPaul ud83dude4fud83cudffe